iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $82,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. 1,130,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

