iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $95.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.