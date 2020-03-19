ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (ISUZY) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS: ISUZY) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.17% 8.22% 4.33% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors -0.21% -11.18% 2.41%

Risk & Volatility

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.83, indicating that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors 648 2122 2534 113 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 87.22%. Given ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 41.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion $1.02 billion 4.78 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors $7.90 billion $395.24 million 4.43

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR rivals beat ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.