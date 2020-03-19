Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Gabelli downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,799,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

