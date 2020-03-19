Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Itron has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

