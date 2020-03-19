ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.25 ($1.94).

Shares of LON:ITV traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 64.02 ($0.84). 50,383,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.08. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

