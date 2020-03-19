J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires 5,374 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.28% of NuVasive worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 81,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

