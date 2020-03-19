J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.22% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 54,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.25. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

