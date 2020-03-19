J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.08% of LCI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

