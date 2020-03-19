J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 532,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,240 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,454,000 after purchasing an additional 424,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,382. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.