J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. Paypal comprises about 1.1% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.77.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,582,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

