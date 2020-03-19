J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 29,013 Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $9,350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,580. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 790,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,983. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.73, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

