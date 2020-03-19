J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 328,244 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 328,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,435,000. Nordstrom accounts for 1.0% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.21% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,647. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 5,430,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

