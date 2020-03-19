J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 55,148 Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.14% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $6.35 on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

