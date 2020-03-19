J. Goldman & Co LP Buys 2,697 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 0.9% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $12.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

