J. Goldman & Co LP Buys 34,664 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 785,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 1,039,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,161,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

