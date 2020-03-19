J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

YUM traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 329,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

