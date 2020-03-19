J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Shares in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dunkin Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 147,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,882. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

