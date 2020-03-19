J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $7.57 on Thursday, reaching $160.42. 129,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,864. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.85. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $149.21 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

