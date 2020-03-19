J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.26% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 1,466,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,239. The stock has a market cap of $651.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

