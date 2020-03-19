J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 20,137 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 973,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,626,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $68,156,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,384,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

