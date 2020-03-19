J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 56,339 Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.06% of Fastly at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Fastly by 894.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 223,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,083.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,515 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,620 over the last ninety days.

FSLY stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 125,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,507. The firm has a market cap of $973.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

