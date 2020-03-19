J. Goldman & Co LP Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,942 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after acquiring an additional 419,980 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,603 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,272,000 after buying an additional 228,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,880,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.37. 2,480,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $162.19 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

