J. Goldman & Co LP Decreases Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,406 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.15% of Frontline worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 217,430,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,503,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 513,277 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.05%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.