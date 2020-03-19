J. Goldman & Co LP Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3,159.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,574 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 949,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

MLCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,807. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

