J. Goldman & Co LP Has $1.38 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 296,805 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

DIS traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.93. 30,825,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,920,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

