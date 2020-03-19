J. Goldman & Co LP Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 692,720 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.82% of Sientra worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 37.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 70.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 222,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,657. The company has a market cap of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.58. Sientra Inc has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.06% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.