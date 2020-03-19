J. Goldman & Co LP Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,176,000 after acquiring an additional 998,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,045,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,958,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

