J. Goldman & Co LP Increases Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 473.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,750 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.41% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,001,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,327 shares of company stock worth $14,314,286 in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXNX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,908. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $694.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

