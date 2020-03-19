J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $1.83 Million in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.14% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:GVA traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,397. The firm has a market cap of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

