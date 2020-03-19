J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $2.91 Million in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $197.14. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.43.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

