J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $239.52 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 741,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,521,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.2% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,450. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $228.78 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

