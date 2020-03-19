J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $4.51 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,040,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,601,312. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

