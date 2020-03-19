J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $6.50 Million in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 745,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 3.63% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 14,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

