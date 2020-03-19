J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $9.09 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.26% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $3,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.