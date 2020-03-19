J. Goldman & Co LP Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,047 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.45% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.