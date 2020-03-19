J. Goldman & Co LP Lowers Stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

J. Goldman & Co LP reduced its position in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,946 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.37% of Athenex worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Athenex by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 690.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 492,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Athenex by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 498,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 93,009 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 669,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 76,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

