J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

UBER stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 83,350,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,718,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from to in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.