J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.08% of National-Oilwell Varco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 4,735,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,573. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.