J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 360,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

