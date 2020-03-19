J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 405,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.34% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $525.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.82. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

