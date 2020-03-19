J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,609,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734,416. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

