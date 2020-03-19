J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases 11,776 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 871.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tesla by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 573,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $239,812,000 after buying an additional 73,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,992,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,386 shares of company stock worth $75,239,780. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $66.42 on Thursday, reaching $427.64. 29,390,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,459,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.52.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

