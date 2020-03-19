J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.64% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 335,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.