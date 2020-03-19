J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 2.19% of PlayAGS worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 224,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 109,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.10.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

