J. Goldman & Co LP Reduces Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128,490 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.36% of Jack in the Box worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $5,112,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,291. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of JACK traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 158,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,574. The company has a market capitalization of $526.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

