J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 104,852 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,852 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.23% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 136,588 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 127,310 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 87,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,547. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

