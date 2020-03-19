J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 1,458,535 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458,535 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.16% of Stitch Fix worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,592,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,647. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

