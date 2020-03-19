J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 192,891 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,891 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $16,628,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,805 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 273,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 207,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,789. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 309,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

