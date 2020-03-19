J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 227,379 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

J. Goldman & Co LP lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,379 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts comprises 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.42% of Red Rock Resorts worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 369,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.03 million, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRR shares. BidaskClub cut Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

